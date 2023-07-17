TikTok video leaves people baffled, shows woman ‘frozen in time’

A bizarre TikTok video that went viral in no time has left people baffled shows a woman ‘frozen in time’ while she was walking down the street.

The video shows that the woman seems to stop dead and freeze while walking down the street. The location of the video is somewhere within the UK it appears to be Snapchat footage in which a woman was filmed walking on the pavement.

When the footage zooms in and focuses on the woman, who is dressed in a black jumper and white trousers, she was still as if it was a picture.

As per the video, she remains still for several seconds, before coming out of it and continuing to walk as normal.

Earlier in a shocking turn of events, a woman found her car covered with mould after being left parked for up to three weeks and later shared the video on TikTok.

The incident occurred in Sydney with Jess Davis, 31, who posted the entire episode on TikTok.

“OK, I can’t believe this has happened. I haven’t driven my car in three weeks and when we went to open it today, we found this,” she said.

Jess opened the car to reveal the mould covering the steering wheel, gear stick and the seat of her Audi. “I am growing a rainforest in my car and I don’t even know what to do,” she said adding that her partner Tyson Hoffman found the mould in the car.

“He came upstairs and told there’s something really weird inside your car – I’m not sure what’s going on with it.”

She said she was expecting a snake or an animal but when she was by herself she was shocked. “I’ve just never heard of that happening before,” Jess said.