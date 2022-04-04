TikTok video shows Tesla car detecting invisible man in cemetery

In a shocking moment for a Tesla driver shared on TikTok, the car signaled detection of an invisible man in a cemetery, although there was none out there.

The video was posted by TikTok user named @iam3dgar, who goes by the real name Edgar Osornia, as he drove his Tesla car through the West Side Cemetery District, in Taft, California, United States.

In the clip, the dashboard display showed a pedestrian on the right-hand side walking in different directions. It was sent repeatedly although the camera shows that only the solitary graves can be seen.

The clip captioned: “All the spirits came out today” was also posted across Reddit’s Damn That’s Interesting forum on Wednesday, where it amassed 25,000 upvotes.

A similar video also appeared on Osornia’s TikTok in October 2021 while at the same graveyard.

