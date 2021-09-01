Minar-e-Pakistan incident: TikToker identifies ‘six people’ during parade

LAHORE: A woman TikToker who was assaulted and harassed at Minar-e-Pakistan on Independence Day Wednesday recognized six people during an identification parade for their alleged role in the entire episode, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources in the Lahore prison, the identification parade began today and the TikToker identified six people who were allegedly present on the occasion and took part in the assault.

On August 28, the woman refused to attend the identification parade at the Lahore jail citing illness and Magistrate Noman Nasir had to return without the process.

The TikToker conveyed that she was not feeling well and could not attend the proceeding as 144 people had to be paraded before her during the identification process.

The authorities later had to reschedule the process for September 01.

During the previous identification parade, the woman TikToker identified three suspects for their involvement in the entire episode.

During the parade, 40 suspects were presented before the woman TikToker and she identified three of them for their alleged role in the assault incident at Greater Iqbal Park on Independence Day.

It emerged that the three were the first ones who assaulted her during the entire episode.

Speaking to media after the process, she said those identified were most active during the incident while two others have also been identified over suspicion of their involvement.