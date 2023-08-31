TikToker Ayesha case: Court grant bail to prime suspect

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) granted bail to the prime suspect who abandoned Tiktoker Ayesha’s body at Jinnah Hospital in Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A hearing was held in Sindh High Court (SHC) regarding the bail plea of the arrested accused Jibran alias Jimmy.

The court granted bail to the arrested accused Jabran alias Jimmy and directed him to submit a surety bond of Rs 200,000.

The court warned the Jimmy, if the bail is reported to be misused, the bail will be cancelled.

Earlier to this, the court sent him on two-day physical remand and ordered the investigation officer to present the accused before the court on June 30 along with the progress report.

It is pertinent to mention here that, Police registered the First Information Report (FIR) in the abandoned girl’s body case over the complaint of her father and also recorded his statement.

The deceased girl, whose dead body was abandoned at Karachi’s Jinnah Hospital, was identified as Ayesha who is said to be TikToker and belongs to Punjab’s Sheikhupura city.

Police recorded the statement of deceased Ayesha’s father Sultan in which he stated that her daughter tied the knot three years ago and was shifted to Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar.

Later on, the prime Suspect who abandoned the girl’s body at Jinnah Hospital Karachi was arrested by the local police.

Earlier, the investigation officer revealed that the young girl was dropped – in the private gathering at the Bangalow located at DHA phase 1, Street 32, Saba Street – by a person named Nadeem along with four other girls last night. However, the ‘owner’ of the bungalow – Tariq – vacated the bungalow and fled after the incident.

SSP South expressed that the police department vowed to bring this case to a logical conclusion and hold all responsible parties accountable.

As per hospital sources, the preliminary investigation revealed that the girl’s condition deteriorated due to an overdose of drugs, but the post-mortem showed no evidence of drug overdose or violence.