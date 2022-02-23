TikToker ‘Bhola Record’ granted bail in rape case

LAHORE: A session court on Wednesday granted pre-arrest bail to TikToker Nabil Akram alias ‘Bhola Record’ in an alleged rape case, ARY News reported.

The social media star, who is known as Bhola Record, approached a session court with his pre-arrest bail plea. The Lahore court approved his bail until March 5.

On the other hand, Bhola Record in a video has denied all allegations levelled against him by a woman.

The Lahore police on Tuesday booked TikToker Nabil Akram alias Bhola Record in an alleged rape case.

According to FIR registered at Ghalib Market’s police station, the victim woman named Shaista Talib claimed that Nabil alias Bhola had called her to a private hotel and sexually assaulted her.

Read: TIKTOKER ‘BHOLA RECORD’ BOOKED IN RAPE CASE

The police have registered against Nabil Akram on the woman’s complaint and launched investigation.

Read More: TIKTOKER ARRESTED OVER ‘FRAUD’ WITH ERTUGRUL ACTOR HANDED OVER TO CIA

It is pertinent to mention here that the accused TikToker Bhola had been arrested by police for raping another girl back in March 2018.

Comments