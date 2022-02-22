Wednesday, February 23, 2022
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

TikToker ‘Bhola Record’ booked in rape case

test

LAHORE: The Lahore police on Tuesday booked TikToker Nabil Akram alias Bhola Record in an alleged rape case, ARY News reported.

According to FIR registered at Ghalib Market’s police station, the victim woman named Shaista Talib has claimed that Nabil alias Bhola Record had called her to a private hotel and raped her.

The police said that case has been registered against Bhola Record on the woman’s complaint while further investigation is underway.

TikToker Bhola Record booked in another rape case in Lahore

Read More: TIKTOKER ARRESTED OVER ‘FRAUD’ WITH ERTUGRUL ACTOR HANDED OVER TO CIA

It is pertinent to mention here that the accused TikToker Bhola had been arrested by police for raping another girl back in March 2018.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.