TikToker ‘Bhola Record’ booked in rape case

LAHORE: The Lahore police on Tuesday booked TikToker Nabil Akram alias Bhola Record in an alleged rape case, ARY News reported.

According to FIR registered at Ghalib Market’s police station, the victim woman named Shaista Talib has claimed that Nabil alias Bhola Record had called her to a private hotel and raped her.

The police said that case has been registered against Bhola Record on the woman’s complaint while further investigation is underway.

It is pertinent to mention here that the accused TikToker Bhola had been arrested by police for raping another girl back in March 2018.

