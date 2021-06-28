TikToker explains dark truth behind ‘Humpty Dumpty’ nursery rhyme

That includes ‘Humpty Dumpty’, which many of you will remember from your childhood as a simple rhyme about an anthropomorphic egg falling off a random wall.

Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall

Humpty Dumpty had a great fall

All the king’s horses and all the king’s men

Couldn’t put Humpty Dumpty together again

In her video, she explains Richard III was the King of England and Lord of Ireland from 1483 until his death in 1485.

“King Richard III’s horse was supposedly called ‘Wall’, off of which he fell during battle He was bludgeoned so severely his men could not save him, becoming the last king to die in battle,” she writes.

“So Richard III was an egg?” she says.

In the end, Barmen says that the rhyme was inspired by the tragic real-life events of Richard III.

The video has now garnered more than 2 million views with many users agreeing to her explanation.