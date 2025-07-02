TikToker Kashif Zameer arrested in Lahore

LAHORE: The Crime Control Department (CCD) of Lahore Police on Wednesday arrested famous TikToker, Kashif Zameer, along with his 13 security guards for public display of weapons, ARY News reported.

According to police officials, CCD personnel in Iqbal Town recovered firearms from Kashif Zameer and his guards. Multiple cases have been registered against the accused at the CCD police station.

Several videos of Kashif Zameer accompanied by heavily armed security guards recently went viral on social media, showing them brandishing weapons in public.

This is not the first time Kashif Zameer has been arrested. He has previously been taken into custody in different cases, including fraud.

The arrest comes amid heightened security measures across Punjab, where the provincial government has imposed Section 144 from 1st to 10th Muharram (June 27 to July 6, 2025), due to security concerns during Muharram-ul-Haram.

Under the order, the display of weapons and flammable materials in public spaces is strictly banned without official approval.

In addition to these restrictions, pillion riding will be prohibited, with exemptions granted to women, senior citizens, and law enforcement officials. All the restrictions will remain in force from 1st to 10th Muharram across Punjab.

Read More: Father, son killed in alleged CCD police encounter in Lahore

Earlier, two suspects were killed in an alleged encounter with the Crime Control Department (CCD) of Lahore Police on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to a CCD spokesperson, the incident took place in the Shahdara area after the department received information about a street crime involving two motorcyclists.

When police conducted a raid in response to the alert, the suspects allegedly opened fire on CCD personnel, triggering an exchange of gunfire. During the encounter, both suspects, reportedly a father and son, sustained critical injuries and later died while being transported to the hospital.