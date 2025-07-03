TikToker Kashif Zameer apologises for promoting gun culture in Pakistan

LAHORE: Provocative Pakistani TikToker Kashif Zameer has apologised publicly after being detained by Lahore’s Crime Control Department (CCD) on the allegation of promoting gun culture in Pakistan through social media, ARY News reported.

The arrest was made on the circulation of viral videos showing Kashif Zameer travelling in a pickup truck (also known as a “dala”), attended by 13 private security men waving weapons.

During the custody, in a video statement, Kashif Zameer accepted his blunder and stated regret for his actions. “A few days ago, my video went viral where I stupidly showcased a pickup truck (Dala) and weapons, due to which panic and fear were caused among the public,” Kashif Zameer said. “I sincerely apologise and promise never to encourage dala culture, gun culture in Pakistan, or display weapons again.”

The CCD started a rapid operation in Lahore’s Iqbal Town, arresting Zameer and his guards. Officials detained a cache of firearms and registered multiple cases under laws related to illegal weapon display and public pressure.

Read More: Pakistani celebrities demand justice for Sana Yousaf after teen TikToker’s tragic killing

This incident is yet another addition to Kashif Zameer’s growing list of legal problems.

Earlier in April, Kashif Zameer was arrested for making fun of the police uniform during a wedding event.

Kashif Zameer handed a tray of cash to an officer and later tried to digitally alter the video using artificial intelligence (AI) to deceive viewers.

The FIRs filed under the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) included charges of electronic counterfeiting and spoofing.

Kashif Zameer, known for his extravagant lifestyle and social media pranks, has previously faced accusations of fraud, impersonation, and misuse of public symbols.

His latest apology, delivered with hands gripped in regret for promoting gun culture in Pakistan, signals a possible shift in his virtual identity, but whether it marks the end of his controversial stunts remains to be seen.