TikToker Kashif Zameer gets bail in fraud case

LAHORE: A Lahore court on Tuesday granted post-arrest bail to TikToker Kashif Zameer in a case related to alleged fraud with Turkish drama series Diriliş: Ertuğrul’s hero Engin Altan.

Judicial Magistrate Noushaba Yousuf approved the bail of the accused, who is in jail on judicial remand, subject to submission of a surety bond of Rs100,000.

According to the investigation officer (IO) of the case, TikToker Zameer invited the Turkish actor to Pakistan for different events and handed him a bogus cheque of Rs80 million, after which the actor cut short his visit and left the country.

He said a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against the accused on a complaint of Engin Altan.

The FIR lodged at Racecourse police station said the accused issued the Ertuğrul actor bogus cheques against some agreements and defamed him by using his name and pictures without his permission for ulterior motives.

Engin Altan had submitted an online application to the IG Punjab seeking against TikToker Kashif Zameer.