TikToker lands in trouble after filming video at Faisal Mosque

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad police on Monday registered a case against TikToker for recording a video on the premises of historic Faisal Mosque.

The first information report (FIR) registered at the Margalla police station was based on Section 295 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), pertaining to “offences relating to religion”, and “injuring or defiling place of worship”.

Police took action after a TikTok video surfaced on social media that showed a girl doing a catwalk in the Faisal Mosque – the national mosque of Pakistan located in the federal capital Islamabad.

The video sparked anger among the netizens after it went viral.

The video was shared on Twitter by Islamabad Updates with the caption, “Who will take action on this indecency in Faisal Masjid Islamabad?”

فیصل مسجد اسلام آباد کے احاطہ میں ہونے والی اس بے حیائی پر کاروائی کون کرے گا pic.twitter.com/bRleOp7FqI — Islamabad Updates (@IslamabadViews) September 4, 2022

