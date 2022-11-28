TikToker Nayab murder case resolved

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad police resolved the murder case of a 15-year-old TikToker Nayab after 18 days, ARY News reported on Monday.

Police said that the younger brother of the slain TikToker Nayab namely Taimur turned out to be his murderer. Police detailed that Nayab went out along with his younger brother Taimur on November 11.

“Taimur had allegedly murdered his brother by cutting his throat using a knife. The accused had levelled murder allegations on five unidentified persons and staged a drama for being subjected to torture.”

Faisalabad police added that the prime suspect Taimur confessed to killing his sibling before his father and secured interim bail. According to the police, Taimur committed the murder due to jealousy of Nayab’s popularity.

In December last year, police had apprehended two teenage students for allegedly shooting dead an elderly citizen for a TikTok video in Karachi’s Malir.

A man, identified as Qamar Raza, was killed near Ghazi Chowk in Jafar-e-Tayyar Society six days back.

The Malir SSP had said that the police nabbed two students, both aged 14, in the murder case. The teenagers shot the man dead just to make a video for TikTok, he revealed.

CCTV footage of the bizarre incident showed four youngsters on two motorcycles. Fazil Ali, one of the suspects, fired at Qamar Raza, the police said.

The murder weapon and a motorcycle had also been recovered from the detained teenagers.

