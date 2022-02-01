TikToker shares ‘Life in a senior community’, goes viral

30-year-old TikToker Liz White went viral on the social application for sharing snippets of ‘day in her life’ living in a retirement community.

Liz White, a TikTok star moved into an apartment in Florida, having all residents above the age of 55. As per Liz, her home is much more spacious, and just a walk away from the beach, but she loves to interact with her senior neighbors instead.

Other favorite activities of 30-year-old include playing puzzle games and to bake with seniors. TikToker often documents her activities with retired neighbors to share on her account @Lizwizdom.

Her videos seem to have found a chord with Netizens who love them for providing insight into the life of retirement village. White had been visiting the place for the past three years as her parents used to live there but she made a decision in January, to permanently move from Philadelphia to Southwest Florida, in a building with retired adults only.

The lady said to have loved the community during her winter visits, which made her take the step eventually after she switched to a remote working profile.

Speaking of her current life in this place, the TikTok user mentioned: “When I lived in a city in a high rise, I didn’t get to know my neighbors as well as I do now. There’s a slower pace of life in her building, and since nearly everyone is retired, people spend more time getting to know one another”.

