Sundal Khattak granted bail in Hareem Shah video leak case

ISLAMABAD: A sessions court in Islamabad on Tuesday granted bail to TikToker Sundal Khattak in a case related to the release of private videos of social media celebrity Hareem Shah, ARY News reported.

The Special Judge Central Court heard the post-arrest bail plea of Sundal Khattak and ordered her release orders.

Sandal Khattak was arrested by FIA last week after her bail plea was dismissed by Special Judge Central (SJC) Islamabad Azam Khan in the Hareem Shah video leak case.

Hareem Shah earlier approached authorities after her private videos went viral on the internet. She alleged that her private videos were leaked by Sandal Khattak and Ayesha Naz the friends she used to live with.