TikTokers, Youtubers banned from entering National Assembly 

ISLAMABAD: TikTokers, Youtubers and social media influencers were banned from entering the national assembly secretariat, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, unauthorized social media influencers will not be allowed to enter the national assembly territory.

The banned imposed as a consequence of an incident of misbehavior with parliamentarians by some unauthorized YouTubers/social media influencers at Gate No.1 of Parliament House on December 23, 2022

Furthermore, National Assembly Secretariat also decided that entry of only those reporters, journalists, and Media personnel would be allowed who are associated with Accredited Media Organizations along with a Valid Registration card of a concerned Media organisation.

Social Media influencers who are interested to cover the proceedings of the House may accredit themselves with PID and have a valid session card for entry into the Parliament House.

Earlier, Karachi police arrested fake cops in police uniforms along with counterfeit employment cards in New Karachi Industrial Area.

The revelations were made after the suspicious cops were stopped for snap checking. During the probe, the policemen found that all men are TikTokers and they were roaming around in police uniforms to film videos for social media.

