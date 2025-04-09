Tillotama Shome shares emotional pay disparity story

Bollywood actor Tillotama Shome recently shared a long-standing pay disparity issue that not only showcases her strength as an actress but also highlights her determination and unwavering principles.

In a candid conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, Tillotama Shome recalled a moment that stayed with her. “I once worked with a director who paid me very little.

At the wrap party, during a conversation, someone asked me what I desired most. I mentioned a car that I could buy if I earned a certain amount.

The director, with a tone that seemed sympathetic, told me, ‘You’ll never make that much money, it’s unfair, but that’s how this industry works. You’re talented, but it’s just not possible for you to earn that kind of money.’

That comment lingered with me,” she shared.

Tillotama Shome then revealed how she negotiated fiercely for her next role, one that she considered a dream project.

Read More: Bhumi Pednekar speaks up on pay disparity in Bollywood

“I fought for four months to secure a fair deal, eventually doubling the amount I had previously mentioned. When the contract was finalised, I messaged the director, telling him how much I had been paid and that he should remember this before telling any other actor what they can or can’t achieve,” she said. She later admitted that the moment was incredibly meaningful to her.

Emotional while recounting this story, Tillotama Shome expressed gratitude for the support of her friends, who recognised her worth. She said, “Sometimes potential is invisible, and true friendship is about seeing what others can’t yet.”

Users have praised Tillotama’s courage. One comment noted, “Her determination to fight for what she deserves is inspiring. The struggles character actors face in this industry are real.”

Actor Gulshan Devaiah also praised Tillotama Shome, writing, “It takes faith in yourself, courage, and patience. Bravo, Tillotama Shome, you’re an inspiration.”

Tillotama Shome was last seen in Paatal Lok season 2, alongside Jaideep Ahlawat.