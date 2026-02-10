Tim Brand brace helps Australia edge Pakistan in FIH Pro League

Pakistan men’s hockey team endured another setback in their FIH Pro League 2025-26 campaign, falling 3-2 to Australia at the Tasmania Hockey Centre on Tuesday.

Australia took control early, with Tim Brand scoring in the first quarter to put the hosts ahead. Tim Brand doubled the lead in the second quarter, giving Australia a 2-0 advantage as they dominated the opening half of the match.

Pakistan mounted a spirited comeback in the final quarter, with Ahmad Nadeem and Sufyan Khan netting goals within five minutes to level the scores at 2-2, raising hopes of a draw.

However, Australia clinched the victory in dramatic fashion when Blake Govers converted a penalty stroke in the dying moments, sealing a 3-2 win.

The defeat leaves the Pakistan hockey team winless in the tournament so far.

Pakistan will look to regroup as they face Germany on February 11, before taking on Australia again on February 13 and Germany once more on February 14.

For the unversed, before arriving in Australia, the side had suffered four consecutive losses during the Argentina leg, including defeats against hosts Argentina and the Netherlands.

Their campaign began with a 5-2 loss to the defending champions, the Netherlands, followed by a narrow 3-2 defeat to Argentina and a 7-3 loss in a high-scoring rematch against the Dutch.

In their final game of the first leg, Pakistan suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat at the hands of Argentina.