Tim David’s blistering century powers Australia to dominant win over West Indies

In the third T20I of the five-match Aus vs WI series, Australia chased down a challenging target of 215, with Tim David’s unbeaten century off just 37 balls guiding them to victory with 23 balls to spare.

Hope scored a fine century, but his efforts were overshadowed by the explosive knock from Tim David.

Australia’s chase began aggressively, with Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell scoring freely in the first two overs.

Despite losing three wickets in the PowerPlay, including both openers and Josh Inglis, Australia had already set a strong foundation by reaching 65/3 in six overs.

Tim David took charge after the early dismissals and never let the required run rate slip out of control.

He accelerated the innings with a flurry of sixes, including four in a single over off Gudakesh Motie, pushing Australia to 120/4 by the halfway stage.

His aggressive yet calculated approach ensured that Australia stayed well ahead in the chase throughout.

After Cameron Green departed for a slow 11 off 14 balls, Mitchell Owen joined Tim David and the duo formed a match-winning partnership.

Tim David’s powerful striking continued as he reached his fifty in just 16 balls, the fastest T20I half-century for Australia.

He went on to reach his century in 37 balls, making it the fastest T20I ton by an Australian player.

Despite a brief period of tight bowling from West Indies and a dropped catch that could have changed the course of the game, Tim David remained composed and continued to find the boundary regularly.

His unbeaten 102, laced with 11 sixes, ensured Australia reached the target in only 16.1 overs.

The thrid Aus vs WI T20I match not only saw Australia clinch the series with two matches still to play but also highlighted the massive difference Tim David made.

His performance completely outshone West Indies’ earlier efforts and marked one of the most explosive innings in recent T20 history.

With this winning knock, Tim David has firmly established himself as a key player in Australia’s T20 setup.