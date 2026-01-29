Tim Paine joins Sialkot Stallionz as head coach for PSL 11

The newly inducted Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Sialkot Stallionz has appointed former Australian captain Tim Paine as head coach ahead of the landmark season 11.

The announcement came via Stallionz social handles with an animated poster.

“We’re proud to announce Tim Paine as the Head Coach of 𝑺𝒊𝒂𝒍𝒌𝒐𝒕 𝑺𝒕𝒂𝒍𝒍𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒛,” the captain of the post read.

“Former Australian captain. Proven leader at the highest level. A championship mindset to lead a new era. Welcome to the Stallionz family, Coach,” it added.

The new PSL franchise was acquired by OZ Developers, owned by Hamza Majeed and Kamil Khan, during the historic PSL 2026 auction held at the Jinnah Convention Centre on January 8.

OZ Developers won the bid with a record price of Rs 1.85 billion, securing the rights to the Sialkot franchise.