Tim Seifert likely to miss PSL 11

New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert will not feature in the upcoming season 11 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), confirming that he has decided to sit out the upcoming season due to other professional commitments.

Seifert, who has been a regular presence for Karachi Kings in recent PSL editions, shared the update during an interview with a sports platform following Melbourne Renegades’ match against Perth Scorchers.

While expressing his fondness for the league, the 31-year-old made it clear that scheduling priorities have forced him to miss PSL 11.

“I love playing in the PSL, it’s always fun,” Seifert said. “At the moment, I’ve got an opportunity elsewhere, so I’ll be missing this year’s edition. But I really enjoyed my last two years in the PSL.”

The New Zealand batter has played a significant role for Karachi Kings in previous seasons, appearing in 17 matches and scoring 424 runs at an average of 24.94.

He maintained an impressive strike rate of 141.33, often providing stability and momentum at the top of the order.

Tim Seifert brings extensive franchise experience, having featured in major T20 leagues around the world, including the Big Bash League (BBL), Caribbean Premier League (CPL), ILT20, Lanka Premier League (LPL) and the Indian Premier League (IPL).

At the international level, the right-handed batter has represented New Zealand in four One-Day Internationals and 77 T20 Internationals

In the shortest format, he has accumulated 1,850 runs at a strike rate of 142.52, with 12 half-centuries to his name.