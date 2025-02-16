Former pacer opens up on New Zealand’s CT 2025 chances

Former New Zealand pacer Tim Southee has backed the Mitchell Santner-led side to lift the Champions Trophy 2025, set to begin on February 19.

New Zealand, who won the recent tri-nation series in Pakistan, will play the tournament opener against hosts Pakistan in Karachi on February 19.

Ahead of their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign, Tim Southee, who retired from international cricket at the end of 2024, expressed confidence in the side to win the tournament.

“The way the team have played, different guys have stepped up. It’s a good mix between some experienced guys and some exciting young guys with a lot of potential. The experience of this Tri-Nation Series is only going to stand them in good stead for the tournament,” he said in an interview with the ICC.

According to the former New Zealand pacer, the victory in the tri-nation series will give the side momentum while they have also been accustomed to conditions in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Tim Southee acknowledged his and pacer Trent Boult’s absence from the squad for the Champions Trophy 2025. However, he expressed hope that young pacers Will O’Rourke and Nathan Smith will lead the bowling attack in the tournament.

“It’s something different not having Trent and myself at an ICC event but at the same time, it’s exciting. These events are great to be a part of and it’s in front of these guys now, I’m very excited to see how they go,” he said.

Tim Southee celebrated the return of experienced batter Kane Williamson to the side and his recent exploits in the tri-nation series.

“Kane is in good form, it’s nice to see him with a couple of scores, he’s class. He’s not played a lot of one-day cricket for the last few years but to see him come back and have two significant contributions is what we’re used to seeing,” the former New Zealand pacer said.

Southee also reflected on New Zealand’s performance in the ICC tournaments, saying that the side has been in the final stages most of the time.

“If you look at the track record of New Zealand in ICC events, they are always there or thereabouts. In a tournament like the Champions Trophy 2025, if you get on a bit of a roll, anything can happen,” he said.