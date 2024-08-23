Tim Southee wants to swap lives with THIS Indian cricket legend

New Zealand cricket team Test skipper Tim Southee expressed his desire to swap lives with former India cricket team skipper MS Dhoni.

Tim Southee is one of Kiwis’ most sucessfull pacer in the history. The 35-year-old has so far played 100 Tests, 161 ODIs and 126 T20Is and claimed 765 international wickets.

At the CEAT Cricket Awards, Tim Southee was asked to name the cricketer with whom he would like to swap lives for one day. The seamer named the former India skipper without even pondering over the question. The Kiwi pacer was expressing curiosity about how life will be as MS Dhoni for one day.

Question: If you could swap lives with any other cricketer for a day, who would it be & why? [CEAT Awards] Tim Southee said “MS Dhoni – just wanted to see how life will be as MS Dhoni”. pic.twitter.com/uUQBNM4Icn — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 22, 2024

Notably, MS Dhoni has been a hugely admired cricketer in India and has a massive fan base around the world. The 43-year-old cricketer’s leadership has led the Men in Blue to tones of wins in all formats, including three ICC titles, solidifying his legacy as one of the greatest captains in the history of the sport.

Even after retiring from international cricket in 2020, MS Dhoni remains one of the most prominent figures in the IPL.