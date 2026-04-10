"Time is running out": Qalibaf warns US-Israel on continued attacks on Lebanon

Speaker of Iranian Parliament Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf has warned the United States and the Israeli regime that “time is running out,” stressing that any attempt to exclude Lebanon or the Axis of Resistance from the recently brokered ceasefire will meet a firm and decisive response.

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Qalibaf posted on X quoting Iran’s official position paper that leaves no room for misinterpretation or backtracking. The document, part of a 10-point proposal underpinning the ceasefire, explicitly states:

1. Lebanon and the entire Resistance Axis, as Iran’s allies, form an inseparable part of the ceasefire.

2. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif publicly and clearly stressed the Lebanon issue during the Islamabad talks; there is no room for denial or backtracking.

3. Ceasefire violations carry explicit costs and STRONG responses. Extinguish the fire immediately.

Time is running out ⏳ https://t.co/sUmeoS9LGQ — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) April 9, 2026

Earlier, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian ​said that Israeli strikes on ​Lebanon ​violate the ceasefire agreement ⁠and would ​render negotiations ​meaningless.

Pezeshkian said Iran would not abandon ​the Lebanese ​people.

His comments come after ‌Israel carried ⁠out its heaviest strikes on Lebanon ​since ​the ⁠conflict with Hezbollah ​broke out ​last ⁠month, killing more than ⁠250 ​people on ​Wednesday.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that Israel remains prepared to confront Iran if necessary, despite a truce reached between the United States and Iran.