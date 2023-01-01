Watch: Timelapse video captures US town completely disappearing under snow

A 48-hour-long time-lapse video showing the effects of a blizzard that covered a US town in the snow is going viral on the internet.

The one-minute-long video comprises 48 hours of Storm Jonas as Herndon, North Virginia was buried by the blizzard. It shows how a town was all covered by snow in a period of 48 hours.

The frame at first shows a chair placed on grass, with a few vehicles moving on the road. As soon as the snowfall begins because of the effect of the blizzards, the entire area slowly gets blanketed with snow.

48 hour timelapse of Blizzard in 60 seconds. pic.twitter.com/tPjrUFnmzR — Weird and Terrifying (@weirdterrifying) December 29, 2022

The video has become so viral on the internet that it has received nearly 5 million views and more than 76,000 likes. Many viewers left comments on this lovely but unsettling video.

The US is suffering from a cold storm called Cyclone Bomb. In some places the temperature is below minus five degrees Celsius

