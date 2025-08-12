Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have secretly split?

The social media hints of American socialite and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner and Hollywood heartthrob Timothee Chalamet have Kardashian fans convinced that the two have secretly broken up after two years of romance.

Even though the celebrities debuted their relationship on the red carpet this May, netizens are convinced that Kylie Jenner, 28, and Timothee Chalamet, 29, have parted ways, after dating for two years; and his latest birthday snub of the reality TV star was a clear message.

Notably, the rumours of their split sparked when the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a series of Instagram stories, listening to break-up anthems like Jeff Buckley’s ‘Lover, You Should’ve Come Over’ and ‘Crying, Laughing, Loving, Lying’ by Labi Siffre – the similar posts she shared before calling it quits with her ex-partner and father of her two kids, rapper Travis Scott.

Moreover, Chalamet also remained noticeably absent from the weekend-long birthday celebrations of his lady love, as she turned 28, surrounded by family, friends and loved ones.

While he had a good excuse to skip birthday celebrations, given the Hollywood star’s work commitments, as he shoots for the third instalment of the ‘Dune’ franchise in Budapest, Chalamet chose not to wish Jenner either on social media.

Instead, he posted one of the iconic photos of boxer Muhammad Ali, knocking out Sonny Liston, and wrote on the picture, “Dream Big”.

The mysterious posting has added to the conjecture around their split, after two years of romance.