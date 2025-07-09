Timothee Chalamet trying hard to ‘keep up’ with Kylie Jenner’s lifestyle

Hollywood heartthrob Timothee Chalamet is reportedly ‘feeling the pinch’, keeping up with the extravagant expenses and lavish lifestyle of his lady love, American socialite and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner.

Though one of the most sought-after actors of this generation, who has made millions of dollars with his string of hit projects in recent years, along with other income streams, Timothee Chalamet is still finding it hard to keep up with the spending habits and lifestyle of his partner, Kylie Jenner, that come with her incomparable wealth.

As revealed by an insider to a foreign publication, “Timmy has made millions of dollars over the last three years with this run of hits he’s been on, but even after all that, his wealth pales in comparison to Kylie’s.”

“He’s doing his best to keep up, and he and Kylie have bonded on these expensive trips and vacations they’ve taken over the last several months, but Timmy does feel the pinch when he’s splurging on Kylie,” the person divulged. “They both love high-end experiences and luxury accommodations, and Timmy’s fame can open doors to the finer things in life.”

According to the tipster, while ‘A Complete Unknown’ star, 29, whose current net worth stands at $25 million, is well aware of the fact that he cannot come close to matching the wealth of Kylie Cosmetics founder, 27, who was declared the youngest ‘self-made’ billionaire at 21, even given 10 more years of massive Hollywood success, he is still ‘too proud’ of his own and can never ‘ride Kylie’s coat tails financially’.

Notably, TV personality Kylie Jenner and Hollywood starlet Timothee Chalamet began dating in 2023, following her split from rapper Travis Scott, with whom she shares two children – Stormi (7) and Aire (3).

The couple went red carpet official with their romance in May this year.

