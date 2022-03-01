‘Tinder Swindler’ sued by the diamond tycoon!

The ‘Tinder Swindler’ Simon Leviev has been sued by the diamond tycoon Lev Leviev for impersonating as a member of the family.

The subject of Netflix’s true-crime documentary ‘The Tinder Swindler’, Simon Leviev aka Shimon Hayut, has been filed with a lawsuit against, by the diamond tycoon Lev Leviev for the impersonation of a member of his family.

Simon was accused of pretending to be a member of the Leviev family in the Netflix documentary, to attract women on the dating app Tinder, before allegedly taking hundreds of thousands of dollars from his victims.

Chagit Leviev, the daughter of the diamond magnate wants the swindler to ‘face justice and get the sentence he deserves.’

“Shimon Hayut is a fraud who stole our family’s identity and has tried to exploit our good name to con victims out of millions of dollars,” she stated to a foreign news portal.

“He has no relation to the Leviev family and has no affiliation with our company LLD Diamonds.”

“I am relieved that his real identity and actions have been globally exposed, and hopefully this will bring an end to his unscrupulous actions,” she concluded the statement.

Simon has been alleged, to have falsely presented himself as the son of the diamond mogul, in the lawsuit.

Furthermore, the documents state, “Simon has ‘defrauded, cheated, conned, falsified, and hurt women, men, and businesses around the world,” while impersonating as a member of the Leviev family.

Moreover, he has been alleged to use pictures of the Leviev family without consent and morphed himself in it.

It is pertinent to mention, the Netflix documentary sees the 31-year-old change his name and presented himself as the son of Lev Leviev on the dating app Tinder. He then swindled various women around the world, scamming victims of an estimated $10 million.

Comments