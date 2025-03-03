VIDEO: Woman argues with police over tinted car glasses

KARACHI: A video of a woman engaging in a heated argument with a policeman over tinted car glasses in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area has been caught on camera and gone viral on social media.

The incident occurred when traffic police personnel stopped the woman’s car, which had tinted glasses, and asked her to remove the tint. However, the woman, who claimed to have been driving the car with tinted windows for over a year, refused to comply.

Instead, according to police, she began arguing with the officer, allegedly hurling insults and threats at him. The officer, however, remained calm throughout the exchange.

“I have been driving the car with tinted windows for over a year. Why are you removing the tinted windows? I have bought the police,” the woman said.

According to DIG South Irfan Ali, the woman appeared to be intoxicated and was also smoking a cigarette during the incident. The police authorities are investigating the woman’s behavior and threats to police.

Meanwhile, the city Traffic Police have launched a crackdown on traffic rule violators, registering 35 cases and issuing 21,859 challans in a week

This severe campaign aims to improve road safety and ensure compliance with traffic laws.

According to the Karachi traffic police, 10 cases were registered in the crackdown on traffic violations for driving without a license, while 8 cases were filed for reckless and negligent driving.

Additionally, 17 cases were registered against encroachments obstructing traffic flow.

The campaign saw the issuance of 6,265 citations for driving without a license and 3,778 citations for violating traffic signals.

Motorcyclists riding without number plates were issued 2,619 citations, and 2,608 citations were given for parking in no-parking zones.

Furthermore, 1,861 citations were issued for using fancy number plates and 1,585 citations for vehicles with tinted windows.