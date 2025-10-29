Tiny eye vessels hold Big clues to heart Disease and longevity

A new study has revealed that tiny blood vessels surrounding the human eyes may also reveal their cardiac health.

The vasculature in the eyes can also predict whether a person is aging rapidly, according to the study published in Science Advances.

Researchers at McMaster University and the Population Health Research Institute (PHRI)—a joint institute with Hamilton Health Sciences—suggest that tiny blood vessels in the eyes could be crucial for predicting a person’s risk of heart disease and the rate of their biological aging.

“By connecting retinal scans, genetics, and blood biomarkers, we have uncovered molecular pathways that help explain how aging affects the vascular system,” says Marie Pigeyre, senior author of the study and associate professor in the Department of Medicine.

A study involving 74,000 participants from four major studies found that individuals with less branched retinal blood vessels were at a higher risk of cardiac diseases, increased systemic inflammation, and shorter lifespans.

Researchers further noticed two key proteins — MMP12 and IgG–Fc receptor IIb — associated with inflammation and vascular aging.

These may help guide the development of future treatments for cardiac arrest and aging.

Moreover, Pigeyre predicted that retinal scans may become part of routine checkups, assisting medical professionals in detecting vascular aging early.

Pigeyre added that their findings point to potential drug targets for slowing vascular aging, reducing the burden of cardiovascular diseases, and ultimately enhancing lifespan.