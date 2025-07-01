Tipi Valley: A secret village where people live in fairytale huts

LONDON: Tucked away in the Welsh countryside lies a secret community ‘Tipi Valley’ where residents live in fairytale huts and conical tents known as tipis.

Tipi Valley, located in the rolling hills of Carmarthenshire near the village of Cwmdu, is an off-grid, eco-community home to around 100 people.

Hidden from the main road, Tipi Valley is a unique haven for alternative living. Residents dwell in a variety of handmade homes including tipis, yurts, and rustic cabins all built with sustainability in mind.

One charming rule of the valley is that everyone must remove their shoes before entering their homes, a tradition that adds to the close-knit, respectful culture.

Founded in 1976, the community occupies over 100 acres of land originally purchased for farming, not housing.

Despite this, the land now supports a thriving self-sufficient lifestyle. Residents grow organic food, use renewable energy, and aim to leave as little environmental impact as possible.

There is no hierarchy or rent system, except for one family living in a conventional cottage. Decisions are made collectively, and resources are shared.

Often described as “hippies,” the people of Tipi Valley exemplify a way of life centered on harmony, simplicity, and ecological stewardship.

Tipi Valley continues to inspire those seeking an alternative way of life rooted in simplicity, environmental stewardship, and human connection. Its enduring presence is a testament to its residents’ resilience and commitment to ecological harmony.