Tips for visiting the Grand Egyptian Museum

CAIRO: If you are planning a trip to the Grand Egyptian Museum, here are five helpful tips to make your visit smooth and enjoyable.

The Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) is an archaeological and national museum located about 2 kilometres from the Giza Pyramid Complex in Giza, Egypt. Dedicated entirely to Ancient Egyptian history, culture, and artifacts, it is the largest museum in the world devoted to a single civilization.

Construction of the museum was completed in 2023 at a cost of $1.2 billion, and it officially opened to the public on 1 November 2025.

GEM houses artifacts from across the entire span of Egyptian civilization—from the Predynastic Period to Roman Egypt.

1. Shuttle Service

Visitors can travel between the Giza Pyramid Complex and the Grand Egyptian Museum using a convenient shuttle service that operates on a single joint ticket.

2. Best Time to Visit

To avoid crowds, plan your visit during non-peak hours. The best time is early morning, right after the museum opens at 8:30 am. The galleries open at 9:00 am.

3. Book Your Ticket Online

Tickets cost €25 for foreign visitors, with a discounted price of €13. Booking online helps you skip long queues at the ticket counters.

4. Accessibility

Entry is free for special-needs and disabled visitors. The museum is highly accessible, equipped with ramps, accessible washrooms, and wide pathways. Wheelchair users can move around the museum with ease.

5. Photography Rules

Photography is allowed inside the museum, but flash photography and selfie sticks are prohibited.

The 36-ft (11-meter) statue of Pharaoh Ramesses II, located in the grand atrium, is one of the museum’s most spectacular highlights and a must-see for every visitor.

The museum contains more than 100,000 artifacts, including over 20,000 displayed for the first time, such as the complete King Tutankhamun collection of 5,398 pieces, showcased in an 81,000 sq ft gallery.