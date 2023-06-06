Tips to Strengthen Memory

Memory is the capacity of human brain to store and analyse information in order to retrieve it later. Sometimes the memory falters conveying the impression that senility is setting it. It is important therefore to keep the memory sharpened and train the memory.

Meditation helps sort out thoughts as well as reduces problems with concentration and improves the ability to memorize. However, for this to be really effective, one is required to practice meditation assiduously. There are meditation apps available that can help one gets into the routine.

Playing games, like scrabble, chess and card games are the perfect stimulus for concentration and memorization skills. There are so many games designed for children that could also prove beneficial to adults to exercise memory and brain.

There are some games that could be played alone such as crosswords or Sudoku.

Reading is the brain activity par excellence. Indeed, reading maintains and even improves the performance of memory. It is not enough to simply learn things by heart and efforts should

be made to understand them. To memorize things well, one has to rephrase, explain aloud and not hesitate to reread them until one really grasps the material.

65% of the population use their visual memory above all else. The brain behaves like a camera and associates words with pictures to better remember them. Visual memory can be strengthened with mnemonic means, associating an idea or word with an image.

ain and, along with it, the mental agility. For people of age regular exercise has been shown to reduce memory loss. Exercise helps with the cognitive capacities, especially spatial memory. It is recommended to take on running, jumping and cycling and the result will be the improvement of one’s intellectual performance.

Good, restful sleep is essential for brain activity. At night, neurons organize and classify the information that is received throughout the day. Sleeping well is therefore essential to improve the function of memory. Making memory work hard and doing it often helps to remember more and more things. It is the same as with sports as if one does not maintain the daily exercise, one loses agility. An example of daily training is to try to remember appointments without always having recourse to the alarm of mobile phone. There are targeted exercises online to stimulate and motivate memory.

A short break from work will allow relaxing while working brains. These little, often fun, exercises help reconnect neurons and facilitate all learning over time. Stress scares memories away, while calm allows for concentration and better memorization.

One must therefore try to avoid stress, breathe well and control thoughts to have good concentration and top memory. Meditation can be a good practice to help relieve stress, even if one just does it occasionally.

A healthy and balanced diet also plays an important role in the functioning of meninges.

Foods rich in omega-3s, such as salmon, herring or fish roe, are particularly good for boosting brain activity. Coffee can also increase concentration provided it is consumed with moderation.