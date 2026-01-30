Senior security official clears air on Tirah situation, terms reports propaganda

KARACHI: A senior security official, during an in-depth interaction with media representatives in Karachi, provided detailed clarification on the security situation in Tirah Valley, Balochistan, and regional developments, rejecting what he termed as misinformation and propaganda, ARY News reported citing security soruces.

According to security sources, no large-scale military operation is currently underway in Tirah. Only intelligence-based operations (IBOs) are being carried out against terrorists, strictly on the basis of actionable intelligence. The sources said prevailing weather conditions are also not suitable for a major operation, further dispelling reports suggesting otherwise.

Security officials termed reports of a full-scale operation in Tirah Valley as false, baseless, and part of a propaganda campaign. They clarified that there has been no increase in troop deployment anywhere in Tirah, adding that the absence of any troop surge itself negates claims of a major operation. The IBOs, they said, will continue until the elimination of the last terrorist.

The briefing also revealed that the nexus between terrorists and criminal elements has been fully exposed. Officials stressed that no narrative can create a divide between the armed forces and the public, as the relationship remains strong and intact.

All decisions, they added, are taken through consultation with local tribal communities and elders, and the outcomes of such consultations reflect the will of the tribal leadership. Local conditions and traditions are always kept in view during this process. According to the sources, the situation in Tirah Valley is being deliberately misrepresented through propaganda.

Speaking on Balochistan, security sources stated that Fitna Al-Hindustan is, in reality, an enemy of public welfare and development. They said the people of Balochistan have recognized those who exploit slogans of deprivation to justify terrorism.

Highlighting development efforts, the officials noted that more than 25,000 kilometers of roads have been constructed in the province and four cardiac hospitals have been established.

Referring to Marka-e-Haq, the official said that the Pakistan Army inflicted a decisive defeat on the enemy. They warned that if India attempts aggression again, it will receive an even stronger response.

India, they alleged, is attempting to destabilize peace in Pakistan and is funding terrorist elements in Afghanistan and Balochistan. On the instructions of the Field Marshal, troops were also deployed on the western border during Maarka-e-Haq.

Security officials further disclosed that Pakistan has achieved significant success in drone technology. They emphasized that a strong media is essential for Pakistan, adding that the state never wants its media to be weak. The media, they concluded, played a robust and responsible role during Maarka-e-Haq.