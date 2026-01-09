Tirah Valley residents' displacement begins ahead of military operation

KHYBER: Residents of the Tirah Valley in Khyber district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa began temporary displacement on Friday ahead of a planned targeted security operation against militants, following a successful agreement between the district administration and a 24-member tribal committee of elders.

Registration of displaced families is currently underway at Paindai Cheena, where the district administration has put arrangements in place to facilitate the affected population.

After verification by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), mobile SIMs are being issued to displaced persons.

The administration is also providing Rs22,000 per vehicle as immediate financial assistance to affected families.

According to the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), the decision was taken during a meeting held last month after negotiations between the district administration and the tribal committee.

The committee informed authorities that most of their demands had been accepted, while others were approved with amendments, clearing the way for relocation and compensation arrangements prior to the operation.

Tirah Valley, situated along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border and spanning parts of Khyber and Orakzai districts, has seen a resurgence in militancy in recent months. Local residents had initially presented 27 demands and made their acceptance a condition for temporary relocation.

Kamaluddin, head of the Tirah tribal committee, told APP that a timeframe for relocation had been finalised, with residents to vacate homes between January 10 and January 25, 2026.

He said the government would provide transportation, food, and medical facilities to displaced families, after which a targeted security operation would be launched against militants in the area.

Kamaluddin added that compensation for operation-related damage included Rs3 million for fully destroyed houses and Rs1 million for partially damaged ones. Displaced families would receive Rs250,000 for relocation and resettlement expenses, plus Rs50,000 per household monthly, APP reported.