Tirah valley turns into safe haven for militants, drug traffickers

The scenic Tirah valley in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has turned into a safe haven for terrorism and drug trafficking, with militants establishing their bases in the area.

ARY News program Aiteraz Hai, anchor Aniqa Nisar visited Tirah Valley, the central area of Khyber district, to bring ground before the viewers.

During the visit, Inspector General Frontier Corps (North) Major General Rao Imran Sartaj provided a detailed briefing on the region’s current situation, prevailing tensions, hardships, and the presence of Fitna al-Khawarij and Fitna al-Hindustan. He also shared key information about the nexus between terrorists and drug traffickers.

He explained that terrorists not only receive funding through drug smuggling but also benefit from the entire ecosystem linked to this illicit trade. He noted that the border stretches over 1,224 kilometres, of which 717 kilometres fall under his responsibility as IG FC.

Highlighting the terrain, he said the region comprises snow-covered mountains, lush green valleys, and narrow passes. Even from a height of 12,000 feet, a flowing water spring below appears like a thin line, underscoring the complexity of surveillance in such geography.

Major General Rao Imran Sartaj stated that modern cameras and surveillance equipment have been installed to monitor the area, but every system has its limitations. Anyone crossing from the other side inevitably needs to stay in the area for food, rest, and shelter, he added.

Addressing a frequently asked question, he said people often ask why the border is not completely sealed.

He remarked that the geography itself answers this question and makes it clear whether such a border can realistically be sealed. The fencing has created a new security landscape, which is why it is treated as an international border.

He added that there is only one entry route from this border, the Dwa Toi area, which serves as the lifeline for all movement in and out of the region.

He further said that even he does not have absolute authority to conduct checks independently. Last year alone, 64 soldiers were martyred and 198 injured in the Bagh Maidan area.

It is worth recalling that the DG ISPR has previously warned in a press conference that if the growing nexus between drug traffickers and terrorists in Tirah Valley is not brought under control, incidents of terrorism in Peshawar could further increase.