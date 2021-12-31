Tit-for-tat: PPP plans sit-in outside Sindh Governor House

KARACHI: In a tit-for-tat move, Sindh ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has planned a sit-in outside Sindh Governor House to counter expected protest of the opposition parties outside CM House Sindh, ARY News reported.

On Thursday it emerged that Sindh’s major opposition groups and allies in the federal government, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) had decided to stage a sit-in outside Chief Minister House against recently passed local bodies bill from the assembly.

In a counter-move, the PPP has devised a strategy for a sit-in outside the Sindh Governor House. The senior leadership of the PPP has vowed to protest if, opposition holds a sit-in outside the Sindh CM House.

Read more: Local bodies bill: Top Opposition parties in Sindh plan sit-in outside CM House

The PTI, MQM-P, and GDA have completed their consultation over the move to oppose the recently passed bill and decided to stage a sit-in outside the CM House unless their demands are accepted.

The grand sit-in outside CM House is likely to be held on January 07 and the opposition parties will reach out to other political groups for their support in this regard. Representatives from traders, civil society and lawyers will also be invited to the sit-in.

