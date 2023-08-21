Leonardo DiCaprio makes shocking statements about Titanic director

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio recalled director James Cameron’s confrontational attitude on the sets of their Oscar Award winning film ‘Titanic.’

Leonardo DiCaprio, who played male protagonist Jack Dawson, said there were moments where James Cameron created problems for the cast and crew with his “negative” attitude. The actor claimed the director did not entertain others’ ideas and used to throw a fit when they were pitched.

“Jim knows exactly what he wants,” he said. “Needless to say, when somebody felt a different way on the set of ‘Titanic‘, there was a confrontation. Jim had it out with them right there in front of everybody. He lets you know exactly how he feels. But he’s of the lineage of John Ford.”

He said it turned out for the better as everyone was stunned by the brilliance he brought in his project.

It is to be noted that James Cameron revealed that Leonardo DiCaprio did not want to play the leading role.

Titanic was released in 1997. It showed the love story of their characters Jack Dawson [Leonardo DiCaprio] and Rose Dewitt Bukater [Kate Winslet] on board the Titanic ship that sunk in the Atlantic Ocean.

The film won 11 Academy Awards. It emerged victorious in Best Picture, Best Director, Best Art Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Film Editing, Best Original Dramatic Score, Best Original Song, Best Sound, Best Sound Effects Editing and Best Visual Effects categories.

Titanic is the third highest-grossing Hollywood film. It earned bagged $2 billion worldwide.