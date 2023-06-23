32.9 C
Karachi
Friday, June 23, 2023
- Advertisement -

Titanic sub tragedy: Pakistan offers condolences to Dawood family

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has expressed its deepest condolences to the Dawood family and the family of other passengers who have lost their loved ones in the harrowing Titan submersible accident.

The five people aboard a missing submersible died in a “catastrophic” event, a Coast Guard official said on Thursday, bringing a grim end to the massive search for the vessel that was lost during a voyage to the Titanic.

Businessman Shahzada Dawood and his young son, Suleman, were among the ill-fated passengers aboard the ill-fated vessel.

Taking to Twitter, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, the spokesperson for the Foreign Office, expressed the nation’s sympathies for the aggrieved families. “Our deepest condolences to the Dawood family and the family of other passengers on the sad news about the fate of the Titanic submersible,” she said.

“We appreciate the multinational efforts over the last several days in search of the vessel.”

Meanwhile, the family of Shahzada Dawood, a Pakistani-born businessman, and his 19-year-old son Suleman, released a heartfelt message expressing their profound gratitude to all those involved in the rescue efforts following the tragic accident in the North Atlantic.

The Dawood family, including parents Hussain and Kulsum Dawood, conveyed their sincerest appreciation for the unwavering support they received during this unimaginable loss.

In their statement, the Dawood family expressed their deep appreciation for the tireless efforts made by the rescue teams.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.