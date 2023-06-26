29.9 C
Titanic submersible: Suleman Dawood wanted to break Rubik’s Cube world record

Suleman Dawood, who died with his business tycoon father Shahzada Dawood in the Titanic submersible sinking, wanted to set a Guinness World Record for solving Rubik’s Cube underwater.

The late 19-year-old’s mother Christine Dawood made the revelation in an interview with the British news agency BBC. She recalled him telling her of solving the puzzle 3,700-metre below sea level at the Titanic’s wreckage.

Christine Dawood said her son could solve Rubik’s cube under 20 seconds.

The grieving mother and wife added that she was on board the Titan submersible’s supporting vessel Prince Polar when the news of its disappearance surfaced.

Christine Dawood said she could not understand what officials meant when they said the contact with the submersible got lost. She said, “I didn’t comprehend at that moment what it meant – and then it just went downhill from there.”

“I think I lost hope when we passed the 96 hours mark,” she added.

Christine Dawood added that she had planned on going to the expedition, but it got called off due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Then I stepped back and gave them space to set [Suleman] up, because he really wanted to go. I was really happy for them because both of them, they really wanted to do that for a very long time,” she said.

