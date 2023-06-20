Titanic submarine with two Pakistani goes missing

A joint search operation led by U.S. and Canadian rescue teams is currently in progress as they strive to locate a tourist submarine that disappeared in the depths of the Atlantic Ocean.

The submarine, which was carrying five tourist on a trip to observe the wreckage site of the Titanic, has limited oxygen reserves remaining, estimated to be only 70-96 hours for survival. The teams are tirelessly working to find and rescue the submarine and its occupants.

Contact lost with submarine and crew members

According to the US coast Guard, a small submarine was lost contact about an hour and 45 minutes into its dive on Sunday. The submersible, that dives with a four-day supply of oxygen, usually carries a pilot, three paying guests, and what OceanGate calls a content expert.

A British billionaire explorer and a renowned French diver might be among the occupants of the Titanic tourist submarine that has gone missing in the deep waters of the Atlantic Ocean, while the search continues to locate the submarine and its passengers.

Hamish Harding, an adventurer with experiences in deep-sea and space exploration, posted on Facebook that he would be part of OceanGate Expeditions’ upcoming Titanic mission.

OceanGate expressed their commitment to exploring every possible avenue for rescuing the five people aboard the tourist submarine, which offered $250,000 (£195,000) tickets for an eight-day journey, including dives to the 3,800m (12,500ft) deep wreck.

In a statement OceanGate said, “We are deeply thankful for the extensive assistance we have received from several government agencies and deep sea companies in our efforts to reestablish contact with the submersible.”

“We are working toward the safe return of the crewmembers,” OceanGate said.

The massive search op

Titanic’s wreck lies some 435 miles (700km) south of St John’s, Newfoundland, though the rescue mission is being run from Boston, Massachusetts.

Rear Adm. John Mauger, commander of the First Coast Guard District, said two aircraft each from the U.S. and Canada were involved in the search, along with a commercial ship, and that further assets will be added as the pursuit continues into the night.

Based on the company’s information, Mauger said the submersible has a 96-hour emergency sustainment capability, which would include oxygen and fuel. “So we anticipate that there’s somewhere between 70 and the full 96 hours available at this point,” he said on Monday afternoon.

The operation’s location − about 900 miles east of Cape Cod and up to 13,000 feet deep − complicates the task, as does the need to look both on the surface of the water and below, he said.

“It is a challenge to conduct a search in that remote area,” Mauger said at a news conference, “but we are deploying all available assets to make sure that we can locate the craft and rescue the people on board.”

Search to continue overnight

The Coast Guard said late Monday that two searches by C-130 aircraft had been completed and the mission would continue through the night.

“The Polar Prince and @Rescue106 will continue to do surface searches throughout the evening,” the First Coast Guard District tweeted. The Guard said Canadian and US aircraft will resume looking underwater and on the ocean’s surface Tuesday.