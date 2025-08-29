Title fights announced for UFC 321, UFC 322

UFC CEO Dana White on Friday announced title fights for stacked UFC 321 and UFC 322 events, which are set to take place in Abu Dhabi and New York City, respectively.

As per Dana, two blockbuster fights and scheduled to take place in New York City, including highly anticipated champion-vs-champion between welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena and lightweight king Islam Makhachev.

JDM clinched the title at UFC 315, when he defeated Belal Muhammad, and he will now look to thwart Makhachev’s plans to join the elite group of fighters, who have collected multiple weight-class belts.

It has been discussed for a while that the Dagestani fighter would move up in the weight class to challenge for the second belt, which is finally happening.

Before they square off in arguably the year’s most anticipated bout, another similarly hyped matchup goes down for the women’s flyweight title between Valentina Shevchenko and former strawweight queen Zhang Weili.

Shevchenko is coming off a clean decision win over Manon Fiorot at UFC 315, the first defense of her second flyweight reign since ending her trilogy with Alexa Grasso on top.

Meanwhile, Zhang, 36, has roundly cleaned out the strawweight division since capturing the belt for a second time in November 2022.

Moreover, two Brazilian strawweights will duke it out for her vacated title at UFC 321 as Virna Jandiroba and Mackenzie Dern lock horns in a rematch, this time with gold on the line.

UFC 321 is scheduled for October 25 in Abu Dhabi, while UFC 322 goes down on November 15 in New York City.