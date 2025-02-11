Titus Welliver’s new deal with Amazon MGM: What’s next after Bosch?

Titus Welliver, known for his long-standing role as the star and executive producer of Amazon MGM’s Bosch and Bosch: Legacy, is set to continue his partnership with the studio after the end of Bosch: Legacy.

The Titus Welliver, who has been a key part of Amazon MGM Studios for over a decade, has signed a first-look deal for upcoming series projects.

Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, expressed excitement about continuing the collaboration: “Titus Welliver’s portrayal of Harry Bosch has left a lasting mark on crime dramas, bringing unmatched depth to the role. We’re thrilled to keep working together and look forward to what’s next.”

Since its launch in 2014, Titus Welliver’s Bosch has been Amazon Prime Video’s first big drama success, running for seven seasons.

Bosch: Legacy, which will wrap up its third and final season on March 27, will also introduce a spinoff franchise featuring Renée Ballard, played by Maggie Q. Titus Welliver continues to lead the series in his role as Harry Bosch.

Titus Welliver shared his enthusiasm for the ongoing relationship with Amazon MGM: “I’ve had a rewarding journey with Amazon, and I’m excited to keep working together to create meaningful and engaging stories.”

In addition to his work with Amazon MGM, Welliver has also joined the cast of CBS’ planned spinoff from The Equalizer, and he was recently seen in the indie film Ricky at Sundance.

His upcoming projects include Killing Castro, and he is represented by UTA and Leverage Management.

In other news concerning entertainment world, the legendary Hollywood actor, John Travolta is all set to lead the highly anticipated John F Kennedy (JFK) thriller November 1963, directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Roland Joffé, known for The Killing Fields.

The film will center around the intense 48-hour period surrounding President John F Kennedy’s assassination, with Travolta playing the role of Johnny Roselli, a mobster tied to the Chicago Outfit.

The November 1963 cast also includes Mandy Patinkin, famous for Homeland and Criminal Minds, who will portray Chicago Outfit boss Anthony Accardo, and Dermot Mulroney, known for My Best Friend’s Wedding and Scream VI, who will play Giancana’s bodyguard, Chuckie Nicoletti.

The film, based on first-hand accounts and insights from the family of crime boss Sam Giancana, will explore the alleged connections between the Chicago Outfit and the assassination of John F Kennedy (JFK).