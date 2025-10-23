Federal cabinet approves ban on Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has approved a ban on Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) following a detailed briefing by the Interior Ministry, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to official sources, the decision came after the Punjab government formally recommended imposing a ban on the group, citing its involvement in violent protests, arson, and attacks on law enforcement personnel.

The Interior Ministry briefed cabinet members on the Punjab government’s summary, outlining serious charges against TLP, including inciting unrest, challenging the writ of the state, promoting sectarianism, and damaging public and private property.

The cabinet has directed the Interior Ministry to complete procedural formalities under the law to enforce the ban.

Sources further revealed that a reference will be sent to the Supreme Court within 15 days to formalize the ban, where Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) will be given the right to defend itself.

TLP Protest History:

Punjab police on October 16, 2025, released details of casualties and damage caused during Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) protests over the past nine years.

According to the police report, 11 police personnel have been martyred and 1,648 injured in various violent demonstrations organized by TLP from 2016 to 2025.

Among the injured, 69 officers were permanently disabled, 202 sustained serious injuries, and 1,194 suffered minor wounds. The report further stated that 16 civilians lost their lives, while 54 others were injured during violent clashes with protesters.

Additionally, 97 police vehicles were destroyed, two were set on fire, and 10 police buildings sustained severe damage during the TLP protests.

Police records show that 305 cases were registered under anti-terrorism laws, while 480 cases were filed under other criminal provisions against Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan protesters.

In the recent cases alone, 1,529 individuals were named, and over 17,800 unidentified persons were booked for involvement in violence.