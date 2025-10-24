Interior ministry notifies ban on Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan

The interior ministry has issued a notification imposing a ban on Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) under anti-terrorism act, ARY News reported on Friday.

The federal cabinet had approved the decision to ban TLP a day earlier at the recommendation of the Punjab government.

According to the notification by the interior ministry, the federal government believes that the organization is involved in acts of terrorism.

In accordance with the anti-terrorism act, the interior ministry has declared TLP a proscribed organization and ordered its inclusion in the First Schedule.

The decision to ban Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan was approved during a meeting of the federal cabinet held on Thursday evening under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The cabinet was informed that the organization, established in 2016, has been responsible for inciting unrest across the country.

It was noted that in the past, violent protests and rallies organized by TLP had resulted in the deaths of security personnel and innocent bystanders.

Sources added that Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan faces accusations of spreading chaos, challenging the writ of the state, engaging in violent protests, arson, and destruction of private property.

The organization has also been charged with promoting sectarianism and firing upon police personnel.