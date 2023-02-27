TLP chief announces nationwide protests

KARACHI: Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Saad Rizvi has announced to stage nationwide protests outside the press clubs on March 3 against inflation, ARY News reported on Monday.

While announcing the TLP’s strategy, Saad Rizvi said that they will organise protests outside the press clubs across the country after Friday prayers on March 3. He said that TLP will mount pressure on the federal government to reduce the prices of petroleum products.

It is noteworthy to mention here that TLP gave a strike call on Monday against inflation. Following the TLP’s strike call, businesses in several cities remained partially closed.

Karachi traders announced to not participate in the TLP’s strike. The petrol pumps across the metropolis remained open, however, the businesses in the suburban areas remained closed.

