Former TLP officials, ticket-holders from Southern Punjab part ways with banned group

ISLAMABAD: Former officials and ticket-holders of the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) from southern Punjab have announced their disassociation from the group, accusing it of serving hostile interests and undermining national unity, ARY News reported.

In a joint statement, the former TLP representatives said the organization’s activities, including its long marches, had damaged the country and created instability. They declared that they now stood firmly with Pakistan’s security institutions and the Pakistan Army, pledging full loyalty to the state.

“The TLP’s actions have benefited the enemies of Pakistan. We stand for national security and with our armed forces,” the former office-bearers said.

They added that Pakistan’s enemies, unable to defeat the nation on the battlefield, were now waging a proxy war to destabilize the country. The ex-TLP members claimed that foreign terrorist groups had also expressed support for the banned organization — a development they said confirmed suspicions of external involvement.

Praising the armed forces, they stated, “The Pakistan Army has always foiled enemy conspiracies and safeguarded the nation’s sovereignty.”

Reaffirming their patriotism, the former TLP leaders said they were ready to sacrifice their lives for Pakistan, emphasizing that national stability and unity must take precedence over all political or ideological divides.

TLP Protests: Report Since 2016

The Punjab Police have released detailed statistics on casualties and damage caused during Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) protests over the past nine years.

According to the report, 11 police personnel have been martyred and 1,648 injured in various violent demonstrations organized by TLP between 2016 and 2025.

Among the injured, 69 officers were permanently disabled, 202 sustained serious injuries, and 1,194 suffered minor wounds. The report also noted that 16 civilians lost their lives, while 54 others were injured during violent clashes with protesters.

The police data revealed that 97 police vehicles were completely destroyed, two set on fire, and 10 police buildings sustained severe damage during the unrest.

Authorities registered 305 cases under anti-terrorism laws, along with 480 cases under other criminal provisions against TLP protesters.

In recent incidents alone, 1,529 individuals were named, and over 17,800 unidentified persons were booked for their alleged involvement in violent acts.

The report added that during multiple demonstrations, protesters hurled stones and opened fire on police personnel, causing extensive damage and casualties.