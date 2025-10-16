TLP protests claimed 11 police lives, left over 1,600 injured since 2016: report

LAHORE: Punjab police on Thursday released details of casualties and damage caused during Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) protests over the past nine years.

According to the police report, 11 police personnel have been martyred and 1,648 injured in various violent demonstrations organized by TLP from 2016 to 2025.

Among the injured, 69 officers were permanently disabled, 202 sustained serious injuries, and 1,194 suffered minor wounds. The report further stated that 16 civilians lost their lives, while 54 others were injured during violent clashes with protesters.

Additionally, 97 police vehicles were completely destroyed, two were set on fire, and 10 police buildings sustained severe damage during the TLP protests.

Police records show that 305 cases were registered under anti-terrorism laws, while 480 cases were filed under other criminal provisions against TLP protesters.

In the recent cases alone, 1,529 individuals were named, and over 17,800 unidentified persons were booked for involvement in violence.

The report added that during TLP demonstrations, protesters hurled stones and opened fire on police personnel in several incidents.

Earlier in the day, the Punjab government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, approved a series of extraordinary measures aimed at strengthening state authority and ensuring the rule of law across the province.

In a high-level meeting on law and order, chaired by the Chief Minister, it was decided that the provincial government will recommend the federal government to impose a ban on an extremist party.

According to the plan, individuals involved in hate speech, incitement, and lawlessness will be immediately arrested. Those responsible for the martyrdom of police officers and destruction of public property will face trials in anti-terrorism courts (ATCs).