Govt launches nationwide crackdown on fake news, deepfakes linked to TLP

ISLAMABAD: The government has launched a nationwide crackdown against fake news networks allegedly operating at the behest of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), sources told ARY News.

According to officials, multiple social media accounts and digital networks involved in creating and sharing fake content related to TLP have been identified. Lists of key suspects are ready, and cases will be registered under the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA). The FIA Cyber Crime Wing and other special units have been instructed to carry out immediate arrests.

Authorities confirmed that deepfake videos and audio clips falsely linked to TLP are undergoing forensic analysis in a specialized digital lab. Social media companies have been served official notices to remove misleading or fake material about TLP within 24 hours.

Officials have also warned that individuals repeatedly spreading fake news about TLP could face permanent suspension of their accounts. Citizens have been urged to remain cautious and avoid sharing unverified videos or clips related to TLP, as strict legal action will be taken under cybercrime laws.

A zero-tolerance policy has been implemented against propaganda and hate campaigns targeting national institutions in the name of TLP, the sources said.

Investigations have also begun to trace overseas networks allegedly funding and managing fake TLP-related content, with legal and diplomatic measures being prepared. Interpol red notices and international cooperation mechanisms are under review to bring the culprits to justice.

The government has directed media outlets, vloggers, and bloggers to ensure double verification before publishing any news regarding Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan.

A targeted operation has also started against misleading hashtags, trolling cells, and financial facilitators promoting fake TLP content, while authorities continue screening suspicious financial transactions.

Sources further revealed that several fake accounts spreading anti-TLP propaganda are operating from India and Afghanistan.

Provincial focal persons have been appointed to lead rapid-response and counter-messaging units on Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan-related misinformation, while a dedicated government helpline for reporting fake news has been activated. Officials assured that informants’ identities will remain confidential.