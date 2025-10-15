TLP Violence: List of protest organizers prepared for action

The organizers of the TLP’s recent violent protests have been exposed and a list of the names has been prepared, security sources have said.

Sources have said that in this respect complete data has been provided to the law enforcement agencies.

“With geo-fencing the countrywide network and command points have been pointed out. Call data records have exposed the masterminds and key characters,” sources said.

According to sources, a list of the financers and facilitators has also been prepared, and a crackdown is expected at any time.

The faces of arsonists have been identified with videos and preparations are underway for raids, sources said.

Moreover, special teams have been active to scrutinize suspected funding with security banking records.

Security sources have said that the zero-tolerance policy being followed against the elements involved in lawless incidents.

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Saad Hussain Rizvi and several TLP workers have been charged with terrorism in connection with violent attacks on police in Rawat, Taxila, and Muridke.

Police sources Tuesday confirmed that the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have located TLP leaders’ hideout.