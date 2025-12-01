NIPA manhole calamity: Gulshan-e-Iqbal TMC holds KMC responsible for child's death

KARACHI: The report of a tragic incident, in which a three-year-old child died after falling into a manhole at the National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) Chowragi, has been prepared by the Gulshan-e-Iqbal Town Municipal Corporation (TMC).

The TMC report has reportedly held the local municipal authority responsible for the accident.

According to the TMC Gulshan-e-Iqbal, the investigation was conducted after verifying the jurisdiction and departmental responsibilities.

Officials clarified that the incident happened at University Road, which falls under the authority of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and not the Gulshan-e-Iqbal TMC, which does not operate under District East’s administrative control.

The report also noted that ongoing construction projects, including the BRT project and K IV project on the road, are being carried out by the relevant executive agencies. The city’s main sewer lines are under the control of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board.

The TMC Gulshan-e-Iqbal municipal commissioner has submitted the report to the Regional Director of the Local Government Department for further review.

Conversely, following the tragic incident at University Road, authorities in Karachi became active, and after Gulshan-e-Iqbal Town, Lyari Town authorities have now issued directives to survey and repair open manholes across the town.

The Municipal Commissioner of Lyari Town has instructed that broken manhole covers be fixed and new covers installed without delay.

The Commissioner emphasized that urgent and comprehensive action must be taken across all union councils in Lyari to safeguard public safety, particularly the lives of children.

Chairmen, vice-chairmen, and local councilors have been directed to ensure the installation of manhole covers and the repair of damaged manholes within their respective jurisdictions.

The Municipal Commissioner of Lyari Town further instructed that an emergency survey of the entire town is to be carried out, identifying all damaged or missing covers. All repairs or replacements must be completed promptly, with a detailed report submitted within seven days.